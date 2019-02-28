AFC Cup 2019: Becamex will be a much stronger opponent – Ceres-Negros FC coach Risto Vidakovic

Ceres-Negros FC head coach Risto Vidakovic has admitted that his team’s next AFC Cup 2019 group fixture against Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong will be a huge challenge.

Ceres had defeated Myanmar National League side Shan United 3-2 in their opening match of the continental competition and will now travel to Vietnam to face Becamex on March 12.

“We did very well, played very offensively, but we should have more control during the game. Twice we had a very big advantage with two goals, but we couldn’t close the game how we wanted to,” said Vidakovic after the Group G game against Shan.

“Shan scored their second goal and we panicked in the last minutes. That was unnecessary, so I think we should think about the small things we have to control more,” the Serbian coach said.

The Philippines club went top of the Group after the other game in the group between Indonesia Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta and Becamex ended in a draw at Jakarta.

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres 2-0 Shan United – Bienvenido Maranon Panenka (37′)

And Vidakovic is aware of the quality his players will come up against in their next AFC Cup encounter.

“The next match will be a different game. We are playing away so we should play much better defensively. Of course we have to do that because we are playing away against a team from Vietnam,” he said.

“They are very strong, much stronger than Shan United, and so we have to prepare well,” the Ceres-Negros gaffer added.