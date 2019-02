Lao Toyota FC managed to salvage a point against Philippines’ Kaya FC at the New Laos National Stadium but it was not without a bit of controversy.

After the visitors, Kaya FC had taken a lead through Jovin Bedic in the 18th minute, the home side tried their best to equalize. They missed multiple chances in the first half and then in the second half as well.

18′ GOAL! Lao Toyota 0-1 Kaya FC The visitors counter swiftly and Jovin Bedic slots it past the Lao goalkeeper comfortably. Kaya are ahead against the run of play!#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/beU8Qnj1a8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

However, it was not until the 87th minute that they managed to get the equaliser. Sayfa Aphideth was the one who got them level after he headed in a cross from close range.

87′ GOAALL! Lao Toyota equalise! It’s Sayfa Aphideth who heads in the equaliser from nothing and it’s all square in Laos.#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/Y0F9EZgzyY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

Then in the 91st minute of the match, Lao Toyota’s Victor Amaro was lucky to escape a red card after he punched Jordan Mintah in the guts. Referee couldn’t catch the incident and the Lao Toyota man, thus, escaped a red card, and the home side finished the match with full set of 11 players.