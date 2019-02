After 90 minutes of action, Lao Toyota FC and Kaya FC – Iloilo settle for a point after a 1-1 draw in the AFC Cup 2019.

The Group H match had a lot of action as Kaya FC scored early and led for most of the match but Lao Toyota FC had the heart and resilience to finally break through and find the equaliser.

Here are five talking points from the entertaining match.

KAZUO HOMMA IS A TIRELESS WONDER

For most of the match, Lao Toyota FC were looking for a goal and their striker Kazuo Homma worked throughout the evening to try and make that happen.

At 38 years old, Homma was impressive as he continually threatened and looked for that final touch to score the goal.

He had multiple attempts and if he had to redo a few chances he would’ve been on the scoresheet.

Regardless, he’s an incredible player who displays the heart of the Laos squad.

CAPTAINS CLEAR LEADERS ON THE PITCH

AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota 0-1 Kaya FC – Jovin Bedic (18′)

As said, Homma has proven to be a great asset for Lao Toyota FC as he was constantly threatening in front of goal and seem to beat father time with his impressive work rate especially in the first half.

On the other hand, Jovin Bedic scored the only goal for Kaya FC – Iloilo.

In the 18th minute of the match, an attack from the visitors resulted in the ball bouncing towards Bedic’s feet and showing great fundamentals, he slotted the ball beyond the Lao Toyota FC keeper and into the net for the 1-0 lead.

Both players displayed calmness, heart and unending effort throughout a tough and physical match – they clearly deserve to wear the captain’s armband for their respective teams.

AN OPEN GAME FOR 90 MINUTES

It was certainly an entertaining match for a neutral’s standpoint as both teams were throwing everything on the pitch in order to get the victory.

Fouls were everywhere and it was very physical as both teams looked to attack.

At times, passing and movement looked sloppy and action switched from one end to the other at a blink of an eye but it’s all part of the allure of the match between the two teams.

DRAW HURTS FOR KAYA FC – ILOILO

FT: Lao Toyota 1-1 Kaya FC Lao Toyota manage to get a late, late equalizer and it finishes all square at the New Laos National Stadium in their opening @AFCCup fixture against Kaya FC!#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/XgqCyNSeR5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

Leading for more than an hour, Kaya FC – Iloilo were close to getting their dream start as they were within arm’s reach of maximum points in the AFC Cup.

Unfortunately, the goal by Sayfa Aphideth erased that and both teams settled for a point.

At the end, Kaya FC were simply hoping to maintain that point as all the momentum was with Lao Toyota FC.

It’s a tough blow that Kaya FC – Iloilo will have to try to put behind them in the future matches if they wish to still qualify to the next round.

MORALE BOOSTING RESULT FOR LAO TOYOTA FC

AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota 1-1 Kaya FC – Sayfa Aphideth (87′)

As for Lao Toyota FC, they had all the chances to score and if they were a little more clinical, they could’ve come away with maximum points.

There are certainly more things to look at and adjustments are to be made in the future matches. They have the heart and work rate, the finishing should be much better as they come up against other teams in the competition.

However, this start is good enough as they’ve shown that they can come up with a result with their backs against the wall and the result will help boost their confidence moving forward.