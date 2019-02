February 27 served as the opening day to Group H of the 2019 AFC Cup. Home United, PSM Makassar, Kaya FC, and Lao Toyota completed the quartet drawn together. The former two went against each other in the first match, playing out a one-one draw. Here are the five talking points from that match.

#1 Defensive mishaps

13' – CHANCE! Adam Swandi should have made it 1-0! Some poor defending from @PSM_Makassar sees Adam Swandi through on goal, but he can't beat Indonesian goalkeeper Rivky Mokodompit! #AFCCup2019 #HMUvPSM pic.twitter.com/UwEwgWEUpd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

The AFC Cup Group H match between Home United and PSM Makassar began in an entertaining fashion, with the away side going straight for the opposition goal from kick off.

However, all their hard work came under risk, when a defensive lapse allowed Adam Swandi to run through on goal. Luckily for PSM, the forward shot straight at goalkeeper Rivky Mokodompit.

While Home United weren’t able to take advantage of a defensive lapse, PSM did. Striker Eero Markkanen capitalized on an error to put his side ahead on the night.

A half to forget for both sets of defenders.

#2 Eero the hero for PSM

AFC Cup 2019: Home United FC 0-1 PSM Makassar (Eero Markkanen – 26′)

PSM started the better of the two and were awarded for the same when new signing Eero Markkanen put them in front. The Finnish international was proving difficult to deal with for the Home United defence during the early parts of the match and finally put his side in front during the twenty-sixth minute.

Markkanen capitalized on a defensive error by the Home United backline before unleashing a fierce outside-of-the-boot volley into the far corner.

However, PSM’s new signing was kept quiet by the opposition defenders for the remainder of the match and was given few chances during the second half.

#3 Syahin stunner saves the day

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 1-1 PSM Makassar (Hami Syahin – 63′)

PSM Makassar dominated much of their AFC Cup group stage match against Home United. The Indonesian side was on the front foot ever since Kick Off and had even taken an early lead. However, all their hard work was undone when Hami Syahin scored an absolute stunner in the sixty-sixth minute.

Syahin picked up the ball from almost thirty yards out before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the top corner. PSM goalkeeper Rivky Mokodompit, meanwhile, could do little about it as he saw the opposition level the match out of nowhere.

#4 Wasted opportunities

Home United managed to stun opponents PSM when they levelled the match in the sixty-sixth minute. However, the Indonesian Liga 1 side had no one but themselves to blame, as they wasted chance after chance during the second half.

Furthermore, the home side strengthened defensively after an error-filled first half as they looked to prevent PSM from taking back the lead.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah was also called into action several times by the PSM attackers. His most notable contribution came in the eighty-second minute when he saved from Bayu Gatra at point blank range.

#5 Spoils shared

In the end, what looked like a one-sided match initially finished level, with both sides settling for a one-all draw.

Despite that, the two teams will be happy heading into Matchday 2 of the AFC Cup, as their group opponents Lao Toyota and Kaya FC ended up drawing their match as well.

Home United now face a visit to Kaya FC on the second match-day of the competition. On the other hand, PSM Makassar welcome Lao Toyota to the Pakansari Stadium as all four sides go looking for their first wins.

(Image Credits: AFC Cup, Facebook)