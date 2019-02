Singapore Premier League club Home United FC managed to hold Indonesia Liga 1 runners-up PSM Makassar to a 1-1 draw in Group G of the AFC Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

With the other game of the day between Kaya FC-Iloilo and Lao Toyota FC also ending in a 1-1 draw, Group G is well poised with each of the four teams sharing a point each after Matchday one.

It was the Indonesian outfit who took the lead through their Finland international Eero Markkanen in the 26th minute. PSM threatened to double their advantage on multiple occasions, but it was the home side who equalised through a Hami Syahin screamer in the second half at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Home United failed to make the home advantage count in the early minutes of the game as it was the away side who carved out most of the openings in the first half. In what was a sign of things to come, Markkanen headed wide after being fed with a cross from Rahmat Syamsuddin in the ninth minute.

13′ – CHANCE! Adam Swandi should have made it 1-0! Some poor defending from @PSM_Makassar sees Adam Swandi through on goal, but he can’t beat Indonesian goalkeeper Rivky Mokodompit! #AFCCup2019 #HMUvPSM pic.twitter.com/UwEwgWEUpd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

However, the Protectors had a rare opportunity to launch into the lead, thanks to some poor defensive work from the PSM backline, as Adam Swandi latched onto a mishit clearance, but failed to place the ball past the onrushing PSM custodian Rivky Mokodompit.

Markkanen went close to giving the Liga 1 outfit the lead in the 24th minute as he fired an effort across the goal, but the striker was spot on a couple of minutes later as he blasted his shot into the roof of the net to give his team the lead against Home United.

AFC Cup 2019: Home United FC 0-1 PSM Makassar (Eero Markkanen – 26′)

PSM continued to threaten in the second period with Markkanen almost doubling the lead five minutes in, only to have the ball taken off his feet by a last ditch tackle from Aqhari Abdullah. In the 63rd minute, Marc Klok effort at goal was punched out by Home United keeper Rudy Khairullah after some good buildup play from PSM’s Netherlands star Wiljan Pluim.

63′ – Another chance for @PSM_Makassar! PSM’s two foreigners Wiljan Pluim and Marc Klok combine, but Klok’s shot is saved by @HomeUtdFC keeper Rudy Khairullah makes the save!#AFCCup2019 #HMUvPSM pic.twitter.com/YUNDmdD5Hx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

However, PSM were in for a shock when Home United restored parity out of nowhere. Hami Syahin, who has been growing in stature at the club in recent weeks, picked up a ball a long distance away from goal and let fly after taking one look at the goal. The ball was blasted into the top corner with the PSM goalkeeper standing no chance of saving the effort from the 20-year-old.

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 1-1 PSM Makassar (Hami Syahin – 63′)

PSM had a gilt-edged chance to restore their lead and win the game in the 82nd minute, but substitute Bayu Gatra decided to go for power instead of placement  with the goal at mercy and lashed a shot straight at Home United goalkeeper Rudy who fisted the ball away from danger.

82′ – BRILLIANT SAVE! @HomeUtdFC goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah makes a stunning save to deny @PSM_Makassar‘s Bayu Gatra’s powerful effort at goal!! It’s still 1-1 here with #PSM doing most of the attacking! #AFCCup2019 #HMUvPSM pic.twitter.com/9vIvRs1css — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

That meant that that the two sides shared the spoils at final whistle. PSM will be disappointed to return home with just one point, but they will return to face Lao Toyota at Laos on March 13. Meanwhile, Home Untied will travel to Philippines to play Kaya FC on the same day.