Lao Toyota FC managed to get away with a point (1-1 draw) in their opening AFC Cup 2019 encounter against Philippines’ Kaya FC at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

FT: Lao Toyota 1-1 Kaya FC Lao Toyota manage to get a late, late equalizer and it finishes all square at the New Laos National Stadium in their opening @AFCCup fixture against Kaya FC!#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/XgqCyNSeR5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

The hosts started on the front foot and were the better team for majority of the first half. They even hit the post within the first 10 minutes. However, it was the team from Philippines who managed to get in front completely against the run of play.

8′ POST! Lao Toyota come excruciatingly close to open the scoring. A matter of inches there, woof!#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/hRu5TpugRV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

In the 18th minute of the match, Jovin Bedic was positioned at the right place after a ball was delivered in from the right flank. The Lao goalkeeper had no answer to the shot.

18′ GOAL! Lao Toyota 0-1 Kaya FC The visitors counter swiftly and Jovin Bedic slots it past the Lao goalkeeper comfortably. Kaya are ahead against the run of play!#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/beU8Qnj1a8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

The home side tried to hit back immediately but a number of their attacks were nipped in the bud. There were instances when they tried to break with pace but nothing came out from those ventures as the visitors went in with the lead at the break.

39′ The home side are looking to construct swift attacks but the final pass is still missing. The half is just about coming to its end!#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/zukUBj4mtb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

The second half was a relatively sluggish affair as both the sides struggled with the final ball. However, three minutes from full-time, Lao Toyota managed to score an equalizer through Sayfa Aphideth.

87′ GOAALL! Lao Toyota equalise! It’s Sayfa Aphideth who heads in the equaliser from nothing and it’s all square in Laos.#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/Y0F9EZgzyY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

The hosts would consider it two points dropped rather than a point won in the AFC Cup as they missed quite a few opportunities to go level after Kaya had taken an early lead.