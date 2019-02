Lao Toyota managed to grab an equalizing goal against Kaya FC at the AFC Cup 2019 tournament, thanks to a smart finish by Sayfa Aphideth.

Kaya FC seemed to sit back a little bit and invited pressure, but goal came from seemingly out of nowhere, as can be seen from the commentator’s reaction as well.

87′ GOAALL! Lao Toyota equalise! It’s Sayfa Aphideth who heads in the equaliser from nothing and it’s all square in Laos.#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/Y0F9EZgzyY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

With the clock ticking down and not a lot of time left, will this game end all square? Keep watching the action to find out.