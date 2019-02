Hami Syahin scored a glorious goal to ensure that Home United equalize in their AFC Cup 2019 clash with PSM Makassar.

The brilliant finish came in the second half, and the midfielder controlled the ball briefly before letting fly in tremendous fashion, with the ball sailing into the net.

63′ WOW! WHAT A GOAL! HOME UNITED 1-1 @PSM_Makassar! @HomeUtdFC have scored out of nothing here as Hami Syahin scores from a belter against the #Indonesia side! #PSM are stunned by that rocket from Syahin! #AFCCup2019 #HMUvPSM pic.twitter.com/dMQlqR9JcJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

Will PSM Makassar respond with a goal of their own? Still lots of time left.