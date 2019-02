Persija Jakarta defender Ryuji Utomo has said that the Indonesian champions gave their best to get a positive result against Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong in their AFC Cup 2019 opener on Tuesday.

Persija could only begin their continental campaign with a goalless draw against Becamex in Group G at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. They will now need to get some points on board on the road to get their AFC Cup campaign back on track.

However, their Indonesia international Utomo said that he believes his teammates gave their all in the 90 minutes of action against Becamex. “We, the players, tried our best. As the coach (Ivan Kolev) said we controlled the ball for 70 minutes. Maybe in the last few minutes, we lost some focus,” he said.

“I have to thank all of my teammates who have worked hard in the match,” the 23-year-old said after the game.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija denied penalty in controversial referee call

Persija will now travel to Myanmar to face Shan United on March 12.