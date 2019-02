Lao Toyota FC are hoping that their months of preparation for the AFC Cup 2019 will bear fruit when they take on Philippines’ Kaya FC-Iloilo in their opener on Wednesday.

The Lao Premier League champions will face Kaya at the New Laos National Stadium from 7.30 PM HKT.

“We’ve had three months preparation for this competition. We also have some new players who can improve our tactics and team spirit. I am happy with the additions,” said their Japanese head coach Jun Fukuda.

“This is the first game for both teams and this is a very important game for both. We have four experienced players who have already played in AFC Cup before. The first game is tough for everyone, but we’ve prepared a long time, and we’ll use our experience to win this first game,” he added.

Lao Toyota had finished ahead of Lao Police to win their domestic league last season for the second successive season.

You can follow all the action from the game LIVE on our LIVE Blog here!