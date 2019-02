It’s a Group H battle in the AFC Cup 2019 as Lao Toyota FC take on Kaya FC – Iloilo to kick off their respective campaigns.

The match will be held at the National Stadium in Laos so expect the hosts to try and get maximum points in front of their fans. As the only team coming from Laos, expect them to try and make their country proud as the 2018 Lao Premier League champions carry the country’s banner.

On the other hand, the second club from the Philippines are looking to replicate the result of Ceres-Negros as Kaya FC – Iloilo are also hoping to get maximum points to pick up some momentum in the AFC Cup. Making the competition thanks to being the 2018 Copa Paulino Alcantara winners, Kaya FC – Iloilo will have the hopes for Filipino fans behind them.

Expect an exciting clash between the two teams and join us as we have live coverage of the battle. Join the discussion in the live blog below!!

Photos courtesy of Lao Toyota FC and Kaya FC – Iloilo