Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Cup 2019 Group H clash between Home United FC and PSM Makassar.

The 2019 AFC Cup started off with a bang. Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta began their campaign with a draw against Becamex Binh Duong. Elsewhere, there were wins for Singapore’s Tampines Rovers and Philippines’ Ceres Negros.

However, the biggest talking point from Matchday 1 was provided by Vietnam’s Hanoi FC, who registered a competition record 10-0 win over Cambodian side Nagaworld. Hanoi beat the record previously set by FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan when they beat India’s Dempo SC.

The competition is set to continue today, February 27, with another set of exciting fixtures coming our way. First up, it’s a clash between Singapore’s Home United and Indonesia’s PSM Makassar. A win for either side would give them a much-needed boost going into the competition.

You can follow the match between Home United and PSM Makassar via our LIVE Blog here:

(Image Credits: Home United/PSM Makassar; Facebook)