Vietnam champions Hanoi FC began their AFC Cup 2019 campaign in stunning fashion with a 10-win over Cambodian League champions Nagaworld FC on Tuesday.

The resounding victory was the biggest-ever win recorded by a side in the AFC Cup — rewriting the previous record held by Uzbekistan Super League side FC Nasaf who had humiliated India’s Dempo SC 9-0 back in 2011.

With them kicking off their campaign in record-breaking fashion, there are several reasons to believe Hanoi will be the Southeast Asian club to watch out for in this season’s AFC Cup.

Here, FOX Sports Asia lists out five reasons why the V.League champions can fly the ASEAN flag high at 2019 AFC Cup.

5) Unfinished business in AFC Cup

They might be undisputedly the top team in the V.League 1. After joining the league only in 2009, the Purple-Yellows have won the domestic title four times this decade — finishing 18 points above runners-up FLC Thanh Hoa to win the league last season. However, when it comes to the continental championship, they are yet to make their mark.

They failed to make it to the AFC Cup last season after finishing, by their standards, a catastrophic third in 2017 V.League. In the 2017 AFC Cup, they finished level on points with Philippines club Ceres-Negros FC, but were left heartbroken failing to progress to the zonal semifinals on goal difference. Their best performance in the tournament came in 2014 as Ha Noi T&T.

After progressing from a group featuring Singapore’s Arema Cronus, Malaysia’s Selangor FA and Maldives’ Maziya, they thrashed Myanmar’s Nay Pyi Taw 5-0 in the Round of 16 before losing out to Iraqi outfit Erbil 3-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. But it is high time that they once again go on a good run in the continental stage to match their growing stature in ASEAN club football scene.

4) They have proven to be a class apart!

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 10-0 Nagaworld FC Ngan Van Dai (88′)

Hanoi’s 10-0 win over Nagaworld not only got their campaign off to a perfect start, but also proved that they are a class apart from most in Southeast Asia. They didn’t just defeat one of the smaller clubs, but reached double figure against the Cambodian champions no less! With the biggest financial backing in Vietnamese football, Hanoi have created one of the best teams to come out of Vietnam in recent years.

And their quality was on display in their AFC Champions League 2019 play-off match agains Chinese Super League giants Shandong Luneng FC earlier this month. They went ahead 1-0 in the first half, and only were beaten by a second half resurgence from the Chinese giants who had the likes of former Southampton SC striker Graziano Pelle in their ranks.

3) A great leader in Nguyen Van Quyet

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 4-0 Nagaworld FC – Nguyen Van Quyet (44′)

He might not be in the plans of Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo, but Nguyen Van Quyet has proven he still has plenty to offer this season. The 27-year-old Vietnam veteran played a bit-part role in Vietnam’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 triumph despite holding the captain’s arm band, but was dropped altogether for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign along with striker Nguyen Anh Duc.

But, playing for Hanoi this season, the former Viettel FC man has already proved what he can bring to football team — stunning Shandong by scoring the opening goal in the AFC Champions League play-off arriving to finish smartly inside the box and then converting a penalty during the AFC Cup 2019 opener against Nagaworld FC.

2) An International star who can be the difference

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 8-0 Nagaworld FC – Oseni (75′)

With Hanoi looking to go a long way in the AFC Cup this season, the quality of their foreign imports could prove to be the difference when the quality of the opposition increases in the later parts of the tournament. And in Nigerian forward Ganiyu Oseni, they look to have a striker who can score goals which could prove crucial in the continental championship.

Oseni, 27 years of age, has 26 goals from 31 appearances in the domestic competitions — a phenomenal scoring rate — and bagged four goals against Nagaworld. The Nigerian was part of his nation’s FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning side of 2007. And the former Nigeria youth international could prove to be a key cog in the Hanoi squad aiming for greater things this time around.

1) Nguyen Quang Hai

Last but not at all the least! Hanoi FC have in their ranks arguably the best player in Southeast Asia at the moment — Nguyen Quang Hai. It is a little surprising that he did not find his name on the scoresheet when his team scored 10 times, but the midfielder’s influence in the squad is indisputable. His final passes, prowess from set pieces and overall playmaking abilities will be a huge weapon for Hanoi in the competition this season.

After guiding Vietnam to the AFF Suzuki Cup title and quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, can the 21-year-old Quang Hai help his club side create history in the AFC Cup in what could possibly be his final season at the Vietnamese club?