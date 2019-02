Kaya FC-Iloilo head coach Noel Marcaida has said that his team are gunning for all three points against Lao Toyota FC in their AFC Cup 2019 opener on Wednesday.

The Philippines club are in Group H of the continental championship with where they also have the company of Indonesian side PSM Makassar and Singapore Premier League side Home United.

“We are grouped with PSM Makassar, Home United and Lao Toyota. For me, I think we’ll be having a big challenge moving forward,” admitted Marcaida. “But coming from the history that we have — Kaya FC played in the AFC Cup in 2016 and made the Round of 16 — we’ve come here to perform to a different level,” he said.



“I want my players to have a great performance on a big stage like the AFC Cup,” said the Kaya head coach ahead of the game. “I think for both sides it’s very important to get a good result in the first game. This game will dictate how far we can go in this tournament, so it’s important for us to get three points,” he said.

Taking about his team’s opponents Lao, he said that they are experienced at this level and will pose a strong challenge. “This is their third AFC Cup campaign, and they’ve been the champions of the Lao league, but we come here ready,” he said.

“We’re prepared for what’s necessary for [Wednesday’s] game. We will see on the pitch how it plays out. We have plans, they have plans. If those plans work in our favor, we’ll have a positive result,” he added.