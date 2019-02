Persija Jakarta head coach Ivan Kolev was not a happy man following his side’s goalless draw against Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong in the Group G opener of the AFC Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Persija were favourite to open their campaign with a win against the Vietnamese side, but were held after a lacklustre display in front of their fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

“Actually, I am not satisfied with this result. Because in my opinion, until the 70th minute, we were strong in the field,” said the Bulgarian coach after the game. “The last minutes of the match was not good for some of our players and the tempo was down,”he added.

However, the former Indonesia national team head coach stressed that the Kemayoran Tigers deserved to take all three points against Binh Duong.

“I thank the players. We deserved to win, even if we did not win,” he said.

Persija will now travel to Myanmar to face Shan United on March 12 in their second group match in the Afc Cup.