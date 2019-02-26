AFC Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Ceres Negros register a 3-2 win over Shan United

Philippines giants Ceres Negros registered an interesting 3-2 win over Myanmar’s Shan United in their opening AFC Cup 2019 encounter.

Here are five talking points from the match played at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod.

Home side exert pressure from the very start

.@CeresNegrosFC have made the stronger start of the two sides. But it’s still 0-0 after 11 minutes played.#CERvSHN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/cjKYsKlrOi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019

Ceres were heavy favourites going into the match and they started the match like one. Seeing majority of the ball, they forced the team from Myanmar to defend deep and deservedly took the lead.

They controlled the tempo of the game and had as many as three chances to go one up in the first 15 minutes.

OJ Porteria’s goal sets the tone

19′ GOAL! 1-0 @CeresNegrosFC Lovely build up play from the home side and Porteria makes no mistake with the finish!#CERvSHN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/qI5aJiNIeu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019

Ceres’s dominance resulted in a goal 19 minutes into the game. After coming close on three previous occasions, a run from the left flank opened space for the Ceres forwards and OJ Porteria was at the right place at the right time.

The lead was fully deserved and it allowed the hosts to settle down and slow down the game to get a breather before having another go.

Penalty halts Shan United’s chances to come back

36′ PENALTY @CeresNegrosFC! Maranon is brought down in the box by the keeper and the referee points to the spot!#CERvSHN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/V1kJA0SSbD — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019

As the hosts slowed ther game down, Shan United got the opportunity to spread out and try and counter. In the 30th minute, one of their attacks forced Roland Müller into a save.

However, their resurgence was shortlived as Ceres were awarded a penalty just a minute later and Bienvenido Marañon made no mistake in slotting it into the net. And that too from a panenka!

Shan United get one against the run of play

51′ GOAL! 1-2 Shan United The visitors produce their best move of the game and Min Tun reduces the deficit. GAME ON!#CERvSHN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/OfEv7OCuAo — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019

After coming back from the break, the hosts did not slowed down the tempo and constructed attack after attack. Mike Ott, Stephan Shrock and Mahir Karic got multiple opportunities to extend hosts’ lead.

However, the visitors managed to get one goal against the run of play through Zin Min Tun which made the encounter exciting.

Frenetic finale

87′ GOAL! 3-1 @CeresNegrosFC Porteria latches onto a wonderful pass and scores a wonderful individual goal to seal the game!#CERvSHN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/Si14uQM5NF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019

Ceres kept up the pressure but a goal, however, didn’t come until the 87th minute when OJ Porteria scored his second of the match. One would have thought that this is it, however, Shan United scored one immediately after.

88′ GOAL! 2-3 Shan United OH HOLD ON! The visitors pounce on a poor clearance and Ko Ko Chit pulls one back his side immediately!#CERvSHN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/UBpiTd27xP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019

Dway Ko Ko Chit’s goal ensured a frenetic finale but the hosts held on to earn all three points.