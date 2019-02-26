AFC Cup 2019: Cambodia’s Nagaworld FC suffers heaviest defeat in history against Vietnam’s Ha Noi, thumps India’s previous record

It was a complete thrashing as Ha Noi beat Nagaworld FC 10-0 in the AFC Cup 2019 to kick-off their campaign. It would break a previous AFC Cup record and is now the biggest win/defeat of a team in the competition.



Highlights – Hanoi FC vs Nagaworld FC

The Vietnamese squad were simply too much against the Cambodian side as they threatened as soon as the match kicked-off. The first goal came in the sixth minute of the match as Do Duy Manh made it 1-0.

Only seven minutes later, Ganiyu Oseni scored the first of what would be four goals on the night as he was clearly too much to handle against the Nagaworld defence as he scored one after the other.



It wasn’t only Oseni who was dominant but the whole team were in control as the first five goals came from different players on the pitch – with an own goal from Leng Makara as the match’s third.

Skipper Nguyen Van Quyet also had his name on the scoresheet following a penalty kick as Ha Noi were simply too much and did everything to run up the score against the hapless Nagaworld squad.

Do Dung Hung, Nguyen Van Dung, and Ngan Van Dai were the other scorers for the Vietnamese squad as they eclipsed the previous record for the heaviest defeat with India’s Dempo Sports Club having that unpopular record in their 2011 loss to Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf.

That match ended 9-0 with one player, Ivan Boskovic, also scoring four goals to lead the domination.

As for Nagaworld and Ha Noi, the win leaves the Cambodian side at the bottom of the table, while the Vietnamese side are atop with Singaporean squad Tampines Rovers right behind them.

Photo courtesy of AFC