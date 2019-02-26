AFC Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Hanoi FC thrash Nagaworld FC 10-0

It isn’t often you get a scoreline like 10-0, and when you do, a contrast in emotions is guaranteed. It was a similar scene as Hanoi FC ran out easy winners against hapless Nagaworld at the AFC Cup.

The game was one-sided from start to finish, and here are five talking points from it:

#1 Early strike sinks Nagaworld FC AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 1-0 Nagaworld FC – Do Duy Manh (6′)

Hanoi FC took the lead very early in this game, and it appeared to sink the opposition almost immediately. A sensational hit from Do Duy Manh set the ball rolling here, and Nagaworld never really recovered.

The sweet hit was due reward for the kind of work that Hanoi had put in early on, and it was only the start of a tough evening for the visitors.

#2 Oseni and co. pile on the pressure AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 2 – 0 Nagaworld (Oseni 13′)

It wasn’t long before Oseni made it 2-0 to Hanoi FC, and an own goal from Nagaworld basically put the game beyond them in the first 20 minutes.

There was a massive difference in quality between the two sides, and it became increasingly obvious as Nagaworld failed to deal with the passing precision of Hanoi.

#3 4-0 at half-time AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 4-0 Nagaworld FC – Nguyen Van Quyet (44′)

A penalty to Hanoi FC just before the break ensured that this game was put to bed before we had seen 45 minutes of action, and one may have expected the Vietnamese side to take the foot off the gas.

That wasn’t the case however, as the goals only piled on even more in the second period.

#4 Virtually every attack leads to a goal in the second half AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 8-0 Nagaworld FC – Oseni (75′)

The second half turned out to be worse than the first for Nagaworld, as they were hit with an early goal, and then were hit periodically over the course of the next 45 mins.

Oseni ended with four goals in the end, while his team Hanoi FC finally finished the game with an extraordinary ten goals to their name.

#5 Hanoi FC set new AFC Cup record AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 10-0 Nagaworld FC Ngan Van Dai (88′)

A goal from Van Dai at the end to make it 10-0 was significant as it resulted in this becoming the heaviest defeat in the history of the AFC Cup.

The previous record stood at 9-0 when India’s Dempo FC were beaten by Uzbekistan’s Nasaf back in 2011. It was a truly forgettable evening for the Nagaworld FC players who could not quite understand what had just hit them.

Hanoi FC, on the other hand, now top Group F with a goal difference of +10!

