AFC Cup 2019: Vietnam champions Hanoi FC demolish hapless Nagaworld FC 10-0 to record biggest win in tournament

V.League champions Hanoi FC condemned Cambodian side Nagaworld FC to a 10-0 defeat — the biggest-ever win in the AFC Cup history — at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Ganiyu Oseni scored four goals while Do Duy Manh, captain Nguyen Van Quet, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Van Dung and Van Dal Ngan also found their name on the scoresheet. Nagaworld’s Leng Makara found the other goal of the game, but unfortunately, that too was at his own end.

Hanoi had given a tough fight to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in the AFC Champions League 2019 play-off match last week, but dropped down to the AFC Cup following a good second half showing from their Chinese opponents.

And on Tuesday, the Vietnamese champions proved they are a class apart from the Cambodian domestic league winners with a dominant 10-0 win — the previous heaviest defeat in the competition being a 9-0 defeat suffered by India’s Dempo SC at the hands of Uzbekistan side Nasaf in 2011.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 1-0 Nagaworld FC – Do Duy Manh (6′)

The floodgates opened as early as the sixth minute when Do Duy Manh scored from long range after Nguyen Quang Hai’s corner kick was headed out by the Nagaworld defence.

Nigerian forward Ganiyu Oseni made it 2-0 in the 13th minute after tapping in from a Nguyen Van Dung before Makara scored an own goal five minutes later to make it 3-0!

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 2 – 0 Nagaworld (Oseni 13′)

Captain Van Quyet, who had scored the opener against Shandong in the AFC Champions League qualifiers, scored from the penalty spot to make the score 4-0 just before half time.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 4-0 Nagaworld FC – Nguyen Van Quyet (44′)

It was more of the same in the second half as Hung Dung made it 5-0 five minutes after restart before Oseni found his second of the night in the 68th minute to make it half a dozen goals in the bag for the home side. Van Dung made it 7-0 for Hanoi a short while later in the 72nd minute!

Oseni brought up his hattrick in the 75th minute when Van Quyet played a hopeful ball forward and the Nigerian forward got on the end of it before battling the defenders and scoring past the keeper!

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 8-0 Nagaworld FC – Oseni (75′)

Oseni scored one again in the 81st minute to equal the record for the heaviest win in the continental competition before Van Dai Ngan made it an outright record with two minutes to spare for full time.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 10-0 Nagaworld FC Ngan Van Dai (88′)

Hanoi will now travel to Singapore to face Tampines Rovers in the second match day of the AFC Cup on March 12 while Nagaworld face Yangon United at their home.