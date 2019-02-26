WATCH: Hanoi FC score 10 vs Nagaworld to take unwanted heaviest defeat record away from India’s Dempo

The AFC Cup 2019 witnessed history being made when Hanoi FC scored ten goals in their match against Nagaworld and recorded the biggest victory in AFC Cup history.

On the first matchday of the AFC Cup 2019’s group stage, the Cambodian League Champions miserably failed at gaining any sort of control over the game while Hanoi FC went ahead and destroyed their opponent’s defence.

With a little more than two minutes left for the whistle to blow, Nagaworld had already conceded nine goals and equalled the previous record of heaviest defeat in the tournament’s history. Back in 2011, Indian club Dempo FC suffered a 9-0 loss against Uzbekistan-based Nasaf.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 10-0 Nagaworld FC Ngan Van Dai (88′)

However, Vietnam’s celebrated Capital Team were not yet done. Van Dai wasted no time when Naga’s goalkeeper stepped a little too far from the defence in an attempt to save the previous shot. As soon as the ball landed near his feet at the 88′, it was skillfully guided towards the back of the nets within the blink of an eye.

Notedly, Hanoi FC kicked off their AFC Cup campaign with a spectacular 10-0 win and currently rest at the top of the table in Group F. On the other hand, Nagworld will have to up their game significantly in order to bounce back in the race for the title.