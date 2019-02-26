WATCH: Do Hung Dung becomes the fourth Ha Noi player to score against Nagaworld, in the AFC Cup 2019

It continues to be a glorious night for Ha Noi FC, as they have already made sure of the end result in their season opener at the AFC Cup 2019, against Cambodia-based Nagaworld FC. The Vietnamese club recently scored their fifth goal in the game, with just 48 minutes down on the clock.

The referee’s whistle to signal the end of first half has not slowed Ha Noi’s tempo down, even as Nagaworld’s fans and players would have badly wished. Just three minutes since the start of second half, Hanoi players completed another attack with their fifth goal of the night, as Do Hung Dung fired off a low shot into the bottom let corner, right from the edge of the penalty box. Even the keeper’s outstretched dive could not save Nagaworld.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 5-0 Nagaworld – Do Hung Dung (48′)

This is turning into a night that Nagaworld players will not forget in a while.