AFC Cup 2019: Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC make winning start against Myanmar’s Shan United

Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC went top of Group G of the AFC Cup 2019 after recording a 3-2 win over Myanmar’s Shan United FC at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod on Tuesday.

With Persija Jakarta held to a goalless draw by Vietnamese side Becamex Binh Duong FC earlier in the day, all three points in this match meant that the winner will finish top of their group on the opening match day.

However, it did not come easy for Ceres who were made to work for their win. OJ Porteria gave the home team the lead in the 19th minute before Bienvenido Maranon Morejon made it 2-0 for the Filipino club before half time.

However, Zin Min Tun reduce the deficit for Shan in the 50th minute before Proteria scored his second to make it 3-1 for Ceres. However, Shan once again scored through Dway Ko Ko Chit to make the dying moments of the game tense for the home side.

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres 1-0 Shan United – Jose Porteria (19′)

Porteria opened the scoring from five yards out with a simple finish as the ball fell kindly for him after striking a teammate in the 19th minute. The advantage would be doubled before half time after their Spanish winger Maranon won a penalty in the 36th minute.

The winger was brought down by Shan goalkeeper Phone Thit Sar Min in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Maranon himself stepped up to take the spot kick and coolly converted it with a panenka chip after sending the goalkeeper in the wrong direction!

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres 2-0 Shan United – Bienvenido Maranon Panenka (37′)

Shan found a way back into the game shorty after the second half restart as Zin Min Tun turned in a cross from Gustavo da Conceiçao in the 50th minute. However, it was Porteria who once again popped up to end Shan’s hopes of a comeback.

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres 2-1 Shan United – Zin Min Tun (51′)

The Philippines international danced past the Shan United goalkeeper and fired in a low drive to make it 3-1 in what was an individual goal by the 24-year-old attacker.

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres 3-1 Shan United – Jose Porteria (87′)

Though, Ko Ko Chit made it 3-2 in the next minute, Ceres managed to shut out the visitors to record a winning start to their AFC Cup 2019 campaign.