AFC Cup 2019: Home United vs PSM Makassar, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The AFC Cup 2019 will witness Indonesia Liga 1 side PSM Makassar take on Singapore Premier League side Home United on their first matchday of the group stage in the ongoing tournament.

Less than a week after bagging the Community Shield by beating the defending Champions Albirex Niigata via penalty shootout in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), the Home United will ride high on confidence before their match against PSM Makassar.

Owing to the fact that both the teams play in the SPL, PSM Makassar are well acquainted with the challenge that lies ahead of them. It will not be an easy encounter and both the clubs will have to fight for a positive kickstart to their campaign in AFC Cup 2019.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming match.

When to watch?

The match between Home United and PSM Makassar will take place on February 27, and kicks-off by 5:00 PM SGT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium located in Kallang, Singapore. will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup.

The viewers in India can stream the match live on Hotstar.