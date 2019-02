To kickstart their AFC Cup 2019 campaign, Filipino club Kaya FC–Iloilo will take on Laos-based club, Lao Toyota FC on their first matchday of the group stages in the ongoing tournament.

Kaya FC-Iloilo are the current title holders of Copa Paulino Alcantara and will be playing in the AFC Cup after three years. The last time they were a part of the tournament was back in 2016 wherein they managed to survive till the knockout stages.

While they are expected to have a confident start in the tournament, their opponents will look to step up their game in order to begin their AFC Cup 2019 run with a victory. Lao Toyota FC will have to step up their game in order to pose any sort of challenge for the Phillippines Football league Champions. The support of the home crowd will come as an advantage while boosting the former’s morale during the game.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming match.

When to watch?

The Lao National Stadium is a multi-use stadium in Vientiane, Laos will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup.

The viewers in India can stream the match live on Hotstar.