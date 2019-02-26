AFC Cup 2019: 5 talking points from Tampines Rovers’ win over Yangon United

In the opening match in Group F of the AFC Cup, Tampines Rovers took a big away win against Yangon United to get maximum points in the competition.

The match was entertaining despite the action being one-sided, and here are five things that were on display in the battle.

#5 SEKOU SYLLA QUALITY

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-0 Tampines Rovers (13′ Sekou Sylla)

The finish from Sekou Sylla to open up the scoring for Yangon United is incredible. He had played an acute angle and had to hit the ball perfectly in order to put it beyond the Tampines Rovers defence and keeper.

He certainly did well and despite Tampines dominating much of the possession and match, that opening goal gave them the cushion, albeit temporarily.

Unfortunately, Tampines switched on an Yangon could not respond.

The hosts had a few chances moving forward but Sylla’s finish may be a sign of things to come for the Myanmar squad in the competition.

#4 TAMPINES DOMINATES POSSESSION

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-1 Tampines Rovers (55′ Khairul Amri)

Despite being a goal down early, it was fair to say Tampines Rovers were in control of the match as they had much of the possession throughout the match.

At a certain point in the first half, the possession was at 70-30 per cent in favour of the Singapore squad.

They were the more threatening side and when a side plays away from home, they normally have a more defensive stance but Tampines came out of the box with attack in mind – even threatening in the opening minutes.

In the second half, they started off the same way which eventually paid off.

#3 GOALS CAME IN FOR THE VISITORS

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-2 Tampines Rovers (61′ Mehmedovic)

And with so much possession and chances to score, a few would eventually trickle in and that’s what Tampines were hoping for.

Khairul Amri opens the scoring for the visitors as his attempt goes beyond the reach of the Yangon United keeper.

Only a few minutes later, a counter-attack opens up the Myanmar squad’s defence and Mehmedovic puts the ball in the net on a rebound as the pressure becomes too hard for Yangon to handle.

The third came from another counter and Tampines were lucky to have the cross bounce off the defender into the path of Ryutaro Megumi as he gives the Singapore squad a two-goal cushion.

#2 EXCELLENT START FOR TAMPINES ROVERS

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-3 Tampines Rovers (68′ Megumi)

This match definitely is the result that Tampines Rovers were looking for and as they try to make an impression against all the teams in Group F, they certainly started off extremely well.

With Hanoi FC and Nagaworld FC battling later on in the day, this puts so much pressure as they certainly know what transpired between Tampines and Yangon and they would eventually have to face a tough squad in the Singaporean outfit.

And in a competition where every result is important, getting maximum points in the first match is key for them moving forward as it gives them the momentum they need moving forward.

#1 YANGON ARE STILL NOT OUT OF IT

FT: Yangon United 1-3 Tampines Rovers A brilliant second-half comeback sees @TRFCStags score three goals and pick up a huge win at the @AFCCup! 😱#AFCCup2019 #YGNvTAM pic.twitter.com/ousGnNWfSG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019



Despite being handed a loss at home and in their first match in the AFC Cup, Yangon still have a chance as there are a few matches left to play in the competition.

They certainly have players who can perform when needed, with Sylla being the perfect example but they would need a more motivated effort if they want to get wins.

In the closing stages of their battle against Tampines, Yangon seemed to have found ways to press forward, giving fans a few things to cheer for despite a losing scoreline. They definitely have a few things to work on but this loss is not the end of their AFC Cup competition.

Photo courtesy of AFC