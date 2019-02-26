WATCH: Tampines Rovers take a 3-1 lead over Yangon United with Megumi’s spectacular goal

In the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Tampines Rovers just took on themselves to redefine dominance. After being 1-0 down against Yangon United in the first half, the former went on to take control over the game and made a fantastic comeback by bringing the score 1-3 in their favour during teh second half.

Soon after their second goal, the Singapore-based club made another attempt at scoring a goal. At the 68′, the ball bounced off the opposite team’s defender and went straight to Ryutaro Megumi. The Japanese midfielder then sent the ball flying past the defence of Yangon United without wasting a single second.

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-3 Tampines Rovers (68′ Megumi)