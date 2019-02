After Yangon United took an early lead by one goal over Tampines Rovers, the latter were quick to equalize in the second half and announce their comeback in the game.

Tampines Rovers’s Khairul Amri capitalised on a beautiful pass and ensure that the ball touches the net of their opponent’s goalpost. There can be nothing better than a deserved goal to equalise in the game at 55′ .

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-1 Tampines Rovers (55′ Khairul Amri)