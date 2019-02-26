WATCH: Sekou Sylla takes Yangon United to a 1-0 lead over Tampines Rovers in AFC CUP 2019

The fans watching the AFC Cup 2019 found a reason to celebrate in the fantastic goal scored during the match between Yangon United and Tampines Rovers at the Thuwanna YTC Stadium.

Both teams were struggling to get the ball past their opponent’s defence for a little over ten minutes. However, there was a small window of opportunity for Yangon United when their forward Sekou Sylla seized the opportunity at the 13′. Despite the angle being tough, the Guinean footballer relied on his judgement of speed and timing which worked in his favour.

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-0 Tampines Rovers (13′ Sekou Sylla)