LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Hanoi FC vs Nagaworld FC

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Cup 2019 clash between Hanoi FC and Nagaworld FC.

This promises to be an exciting encounter for all involved, and fans can expect to see some end-to-end action since both teams will be keen to get off to a winning start.

Group F looks competitive already, with the other two teams Tampines Rovers and Yangon United also playing their match today.

Hanoi FC are coming off a huge 5-0 victory over Than Quang Ninh, and know that all eyes will be on them as they seek to begin their AFC Cup campaign in the best possible manner.

Nagaworld FC, on the other hand, may just be underdogs heading into this one, even though the 2018 C-League Champions possess the necessary ability to beat any side on their day.

This game is set for exciting action, and you can follow all the action right here.