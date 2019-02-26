LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Ceres Negros vs Shan United

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFC Cup 2019 encounter between Ceres Negros and Shan United.

The AFC Cup group stage is in full swing now with the first round of matches being played all around the continent. As far as the ASEAN groups are concerned, they start their campaign today with Group G encounter between Persija Jakarta and Becamex Binh Duong fighting it out in the first match.

The second Group G encounter is what we’re focussing on here, one between Philippines’ champions Ceres Negros and Myanmar’s Shan United, who finished second in the league last season.

The match will be played at Ceres Negros’ home – the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 PM SGT/HKT.

Follow all the LIVE action from Ceres Negros vs Shan United encounter here!