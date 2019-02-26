LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Persija Jakarta vs Becamex Binh Duong

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFC Cup 2019 encounter between Persija Jakarta and Becamex Binh Duong.

The Indonesian champions start their AFC Cup campaign today with a match-up against Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong. The other two teams in the group are Philippines’ Ceres Negros and Myanmar’s Shan United.

Persija had won their first preliminary round match of the AFC Champions League against Home United. However, a loss in the next round against Australia’s Newcastle Jets meant they were drawn in one of the AFC Cup groups.

The Indonesian club will be without their star striker Marko Simic who is still in Australia. As his replacement, they have signed Silvio Escobar from Perseru Serui who is expected to lead the Persija line today.

