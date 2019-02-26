AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United defender Kekere Moukailou will play in season opener against Tampines Rovers

In what is being touted as the match of the week, Myanmar-based Yangon United will face off against Singapore club Tampines Rovers in the group stage of the AFC Cup 2019, on 26th February.

Both teams are part of Group F which also includes Nagaworld FC, who are currently placed first in the Cambodian League, and Hanoi FC, who were last year’s champions in Vietnam’s top footballing league the V.League 1.

Meanwhile, a public statement released by Yangon United FC, in their website states that defender Kekere Moukailou has recovered from his injuries, and that he is “ready to compete” in the upcoming game.

The Cote d’Ivoirean played a total of 1980 minutes across various competitions for his club in 2018, and even wore the captain’s armband on a few occasions. He was recently injured while training and had been undergoing treatment for a few weeks. He last played in Yangon’s 4-1 win over FC Chinland on 20th January, when he featured a full 90 minutes as part of his club’s backline.

Being the runners-up in the 2017 Myanmar National League, Yangon had secured a direct entry into last year’s AFC, where they qualified into the knockouts in first place from Group G (4 wins from 6 games). They met Philippines-based Ceres–Negros F.C. in the next round, and went down by an aggregate score of 6-5 across both legs.

Kekere Moukailou meanwhile, was determine to prepare well ahead of their first AFC clash this season. “I had injury problems, but now I’m back to normal and ready to compete in the next match,” he was quoted as saying.

He also had a few quick words to say to Yangon United fans, prior to the game. He confidently said that he hoped that “more Yangon United fans will come to watch the match, as coming to visit the team play and encouraging them, is vital to win every match.”

Moukailou expressed caution while speaking about the opponents. He opined that the Tampines Rovers side comes abundant with good players who have a lot of experience playing in big events like the AFC Cup itself. He hence indicated that himself and his teammates will have to play with a lot of caution provided they want to win the fixture.

The defender concluded by encouraging the travelling fans of the visiting team as well, who will be present in tbe stadium as Yangon United play hosts. The match will be held at the Thuwanna YTC Stadium located in Yangon, Myanmar, and will kick-off at 2:30pm SGT.

The 2019 AFC Cup coverage can be viewed live, by tuning into the FOX Sports Network.