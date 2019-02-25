AFC Cup 2019: Home United playmaker Adam Swandi urges teammates to step up & give massive push

Singapore’s Home United Football Club are set to begin their AFC Cup 2019 group stage campaign against PSM at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday, 27th February.

Home United playmaker Adam Swandi has urged his teammates to give their best in the upcoming fixtures. The spirits are also high considering the fact that they won the Singapore Premier League Community Shield on Saturday.

The match had finished goalless and the Home United players kept their calm in crunch situation and prevailed 5-4 on penalties.

“It’s a big month to come and we have to take each game at a time and do the best we can,” Swandi said.

“It’s a game we need to win. We had a great game on Saturday and now we are looking forward to our next game in the AFC Cup. We are coming here to step up to another level and give a massive push for our first group stage game of the season,” he added.

Home United have Kaya FC and Lao Toyota in their AFC Cup group as well.