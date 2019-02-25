AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta’s Ramdani Lestaluhu wants all three points from their opening match

Indonesian champions Persija Jakarta are set to begin their AFC Cup 2019 group stage campaign with a match-up against Becamex Binh Duong at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday, 26th February.

Persija midfielder Ramdani Lestaluhu has stated that they would be looking to earn all three points from the match. Moreover, considering the fact that this is a home match makes winning this encounter all the more important.

“For tomorrow’s match, the match may be the first match at the AFC, then also the home match, which is clear in every home match we want to get maximum points, and we need points because the points are very important in this group system,” Persija’s Ramdani Lestaluhu said at a press conference in Jakarta.

The Indonesian player stressed on how Vietnam football has grown rapidly over the last couple of years but was quick to point out that they are not ‘too different in quality’ and will be ready for every challenge as it comes.

“Yes, indeed Vietnamese football is now growing, it’s good again. But our players’ material is not too different in quality. What is clear is that we will only focus on players in the competition,” he concluded.

Persija have Ceres Negros and Shan United in their group as well.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30 PM SGT/HKT and you can catch all the LIVE action on FOX Sports Asia.

Image Courtesy: Persija