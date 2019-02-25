AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC vs Nagaworld FC, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In AFC Cup 2019, Singapore based football club Nagaworld FC will take on Vietnamese club Hanoi FC on the first day of group stage.

Nagaworld FC is one of the forerunners of promotion of Football in their region. Setting an example for their countrymen, the club has been admired by all and is expected to create wonders in their AFC Cup 2019 run.

Hanoi FC are also expected to introduce themselves as a stronger side. High on their 5-0 win in their recent encounter with Than Quang Ninh will definitely help the players in being more confident in their game tomorrow. Both the clubs will aim at starting their campaign with a win in order to ensure the top spot for themselves by the end of the group stage fixtures.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming match.

When to watch?

The match between Hanoi FC and Nagaworld FC will take place on February 26, and kicks-off by 1:00 PM SGT.

The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup.

The viewers in India can stream the match live on Hotstar.