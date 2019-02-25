AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United vs Tampines Rovers, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In a packed Matchday of this week, Burmese football club Yangon United will take on the Singapore-based club Tampines Rovers in the group stage.

In group F, the two teams will face their first opponent in each other. Tampines Rovers will look to assert their dominance early on in the ongoing tournament.

Myanmar’s Yangon United have continued to fight for an opportunity in order to make the most of it. They will now look to climb on top of the table by the end of the group stage. However, have their first and arguably one of their biggest challenges in Tampines Rovers. With the crowd hailing their heroes, Yangon United will aim at starting their group stage campaign with a win.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming match.

When to watch?

The match between Yangon United and Tampines Rovers will take place on February 26, and kicks-off by 2:30 PM SGT.

The Thuwanna YTC Stadium located in Yangon, Myanmar will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup.

The viewers in India can stream the match live on Hotstar.