AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta vs Becamex Binh Duong, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

This week in AFC Cup, Indonesian football club Persija Jakarta will take on Vietnamese club Becamex Binh Duong on Tuesday.

The Indonesian Champions recently announced their squad for the AFC Cup and Marko Simic’s name was nowhere to be seen. The Croatian striker has been replaced by Silvio Escobar following the former’s arrest in Australia owing to the charges of indecent behavior filed against him.

Becamex Binh Duong, one of the two Vietnamese clubs to participate in this year’s edition of AFC Cup, will be the first competitors for Persija Jakarta in Group G.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming match.

When to watch?

The match between Persija Jakarta and Becamex Binh Duong will take place on February 26, and kicks-off by 2:00 PM SGT.

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Central Jakarta, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup.

The viewers in India can stream the match live on Hotstar.