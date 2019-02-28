AFC Cup 2019: Group Standings

The AFC Cup 2019 has returned for another thrilling season with the group stages of the continental championship to be contested from February 25 to June 26, 2019.

As many as 12 premier clubs from the Southeast Asia region will compete in the three ASEAN Zone groups of the 2019 AFC Cup. The Group F has Hanoi FC (Vietnam), Yangon United (Myanmar), Tampines Rovers (Singapore) and Nagaworld FC (Cambodia) while Group G comprises Ceres-Negros FC (Philippines), Becamex Bing Duong (Vietnam), Persija Jakarta (Indonesia) and Shan United (Myanmar).

Group H, meanwhile, has Home United FC (Singapore), Kaya FC-Iloilo (Philippines), Lao Toyota (Laos) and PSM Makassar (Indonesia). Top three teams from each group will qualify for the Zonal Semifinals while one best-placed runner-up will also join them in the last four.

Here are the group standings of the 2019 AFC Cup:





