AFC Cup 2019: Fixtures and Results

The AFC Cup 2019 is back for another exciting season with the group stages of the continental competition to be held from February 25 to June 26, 2019.

As many as 12 top clubs from Southeast Asia will compete in three ASEAN Zone groups of the 2019 AFC Cup this season. The Group F features Hanoi FC (Vietnam), Yangon United (Myanmar), Tampines Rovers (Singapore) and Nagaworld FC (Cambodia) while Group G comprises Ceres-Negros FC (Philippines), Becamex Bing Duong (Vietnam), Persija Jakarta (Indonesia) and Shan United (Myanmar).

The final group — Group H — has Home United FC (Singapore), Kaya FC-Iloilo (Philippines), Lao Toyota (Laos) and PSM Makassar (Indonesia). Top three teams from each group will qualify for the Zonal Semifinals while one best-placed runner-up will also join them in the last four.

The ASEAN Zonal semifinals are scheduled to be held in June 2019 while the ASEAN Zonal final is scheduled for July-August. The winner of the ASEAN Zonal final will join the Group D, E and I winners in the Inter-zone Play-off semifinal to decide who will face the West Asia winners for the ultimate prize come November 2019.

Here is the fixtures and results of the 2019 AFC Cup:





