LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Yangon United vs Tampines Rovers

Yangon United and Tampines Rovers battle in Group F to kick-off their AFC Cup 2019 campaigns.

The match is going to be held at Thuwunna Stadium and expect both teams to try and start their competitions off at the right foot with maximum points.

Last year, the Myanmar club reached the Zonal semifinal but lost to Philippine club Ceres-Negros 6-5 on aggregate. They are hoping to turn things around this year and it begins against Tampines Rovers.

On the other hand, the Singaporean side endured a tough AFC Cup last year as they went winless across six matches to crash out of the group stages. After reaching the quarterfinals in 2016, Tampines Rovers have been stuck in the group stages for back-to-back seasons.

This should shape up to be an excellent match so join us in our live blog coverage!!

Cover photos courtesy of Tampines Rovers and Yangon United