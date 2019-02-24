Persija Jakarta announce two new signings ahead of AFC Cup 2019 campaign

Indonesia Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta have announced the addition of two new foreign players as they begin their campaign in the AFC Cup 2019 on March 26.

Striker Silvio Escobar and defender Steven Paulle have joined the Indonesian club who will open their AFC Cup campaign against Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong on Tuesday.

Escobar, 32 years of age, will replace Croatian striker Marko Simic who is still stuck in Australia after an alleged sexual assault on a co-passenger during Persija’s trip Down Under to face Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League 2019 qualifiers.

The Paraguayan striker was with Perseru Serui and also has represented clubs like PSM Makassar and Bali Untied. Meanwhile, French centre-back Paulle joins from PSM after helping the team finish as runners-up in Liga 1 in 2018.

“The fact that Persija will be playing in the AFC Cup excites me. They are, if not the best, one of the best clubs in Indonesia and their fans are amazing,” said Paulle after joining the Kemayoran Tigers.

Silvio Escobar resmi jadi bagian Persija. Pemain asal Paraguay ini mendapatkan durasi kontrak selama satu tahun. Di Persija, Escobar menggunakan nomor punggung 21.

.#WelcomeEscobar #PersijaJakarta #PersijaSelamanya pic.twitter.com/O8cZdt3FwB — Persija Jakarta (@Persija_Jkt) February 23, 2019

Persija also have Philippines club Ceres Negros and Myanmar’s Shan United to contend with in Group G of the AFC Cup.