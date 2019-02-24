AFC Cup 2019: Indonesia champions Persija Jakarta announce preliminary squad

Teams continue with their preparations for the AFC Cup 2019 and Persija Jakarta recently announced the preliminary squad to take part of the competition.

One of two Indonesian clubs in the competition, the other being PSM Makassar, supporters hope that the club has a successful run in one of the big events in the region.

Making it to the competition by winning the 2018 Liga 1, the club announced the initial names to particpate through their social media.

Tiger is Back in Asia🔴

Berikut Daftar Skuad Macan Kemayoran di AFC Cup 2019.

.#AFCCup2019 #PersijaJakarta #PersijaSelamanya pic.twitter.com/cr7iXbq8Sr — Persija Jakarta (@Persija_Jkt) February 24, 2019

Hoping to do better this time, Persija reached the ASEAN Zonal semi-final in 2018 where they faced Singapore’s Home United. They lost over two legs 6-3 on aggregate.

With a few tweaks and changes in the squad, players and supporters are looking forward to an impressive run.

Photo courtesy of Persija Jakarta