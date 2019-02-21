AFC Cup Roundup: Colombo thrash Transport United, Ahal and Ryomyong win

The preliminary round of the AFC Cup saw some action indeed, as it became increasingly clear which teams were going to progress.

The three matches on show were full of goals on 20th February 2019, and in a couple of games, the gulf in class was all too clear.

Erchim 0-3 Ryomyong

Erchim were no match for Ryomyong SC in the first leg of the preliminary round of matches at the AFC Cup, with the DPR Korean side running out 3-0 winners away from home.

The goals all came in the first half in this game, with Kim Song Min scoring first, followed by goals from Hun Ri and Kim Kwang Jin late in the half.

Alay 1-2 Ahal

Playing at home, Kyrgyz Republic outfit Alay succumbed to a narrow, yet debilitating defeat at the hands of Ahal in their first leg game at the AFC Cup.

This game too saw all the goals coming in the first half, with Ahal man Abdy Bashimov sinking the home side with a quick fire double. Lots to look forward to in the second leg.

Colombo 7-1 Transport United

Perhaps the standout fixture on the night, Colombo proved way too good for Transport United, who were embarrassed and humiliated away from home in the AFC Cup.

This tie looks as good as finished, with the home side taking turns to score at will. A hat-trick each from Mohammed Aakib and Tagne Bodric showed the difference in the two sides, with no real response from the visitors. No surprise whom you should have your money on to progress.