Teerasil’s Sanfrecce pips Chanathip and Consadole to ACL spot

Teerasil Dangda and Sanfrecce Hiroshima have secured an AFC Champions League qualifying playoff berth at the expense of Chanathip Songkrasin’s Consadole Sapporo following a 2-2 draw between the two sides.
It was Sanfrecce who entered Saturday’s clash in pole position in second spot on the J1 League table, two points ahead of fourth-place Consadole with the second and third-ranked teams earning a spot in the ACL playoffs.
However, with Sanfrecce having lost eight of their nine matches and – in the process – surrendering the title to Kawasaki Frontale, Consadole would have been confident of their prospects of winning at the Sapporo Dome.
And the hosts got off to a dream start in the third minute after some neat build-up involving a couple of first-time flicks saw Jay Bothroyd eventually lay the ball off to Chanathip, who drilled home a right-footed effort to open the scoring.
／
4位札幌ｖｓ2位広島
ACL出場権を懸けた直接対決!!
＼
開始3分で試合が動いた💥
勝てばACL出場圏内の3位以内が確定する札幌、#チャナティップ のゴールで早くも先制に成功する。
🏆明治安田J1第34節（最終節）
🆚札幌×広島
📺https://t.co/u4BaoHt81Qでライブ中#chanatip#DAZN@consaofficial pic.twitter.com/fe803w3D52
— DAZN ダゾーン (@DAZN_JPN) December 1, 2018
Chanathip was then involved once more as Consadole doubled their lead in the 21st minute as he got in behind the opposition defence and forced Sanfrecce goalkeeper Takuto Hayashi to race out of his box and make a hurried clearance.
／
札幌、ACL出場権が見えてきた!!
＼
「まさか😲」の超絶ループシュート!!#ジェイ のスーパーゴールで札幌が2点をリードする。
🏆明治安田J1第34節 #J最終節
🆚札幌×広島
📺https://t.co/u4BaoHt81Q でライブ中#chanatip#DAZN@consaofficial pic.twitter.com/uMLNg3Fvjo
— DAZN ダゾーン (@DAZN_JPN) December 1, 2018
The ball fell kindly into the path of Bothroyd, who steadied himself before sending a sublime lob into the top corner.
But, six minutes before halftime, Kazuaki Matawari pulled one back for the visitors and, in the 51st minute, Kosei Shibasaki found the back of the net to level the scores.
／
広島、
2点ビハインドから追いついた!!
＼#柴﨑晃誠 執念のヘディング弾で同点に。
このまま引き分けならACL出場圏の3位以内が確定する。
🏆明治安田J1第34節 #J1最終節
🆚札幌×広島
📺https://t.co/u4BaoHt81Qでライブ中@sanfrecce_SFC#sanfrecce#DAZN pic.twitter.com/IbSkS8X9vR
— DAZN ダゾーン (@DAZN_JPN) December 1, 2018
Teerasil, who had started the game, was then brought off with 11 minutes remaining but Sanfrecce we able to play out the remainder of the contest to earn the point they needed to seal an ACL playoff berth.
Although Consadole will ultimately be disappointed at failing in their quest to qualify for Asia’s premier club competition, they can still look back at the campaign proud of their fourth-place finish having only returned to the top flight last season, where they finished 11th out of 18 teams.
There is still a chance that Consadole could earn a playoff berth should third-place Kashima Antlers go on to win the Emperor’s Cup, which would then see them qualify automatically for the group stage and free up a spot for the Sapporo-based outfit.