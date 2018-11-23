K.League side Suwon Samsung Bluewings have signed a deal with Puma which will see the sports apparel manufactures producing the South Korean club’s kits for the upcoming season.

“We have signed a partnership agreement with PUMA Korea for the supply of official kits,” Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced. Apparently, this is Puma’s first tie-up with a football club in South Korea.

“By wearing PUMA’s products aiming at realising the best performance of an athlete, it will be very helpful to improve the performance of Suwon,” said the club who reached the semifinals of the AFC Champions League this season only losing to eventual winners Kashima Antlers on penalties.

The partnership agreement will last two years during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The new Suwon Samsung Bluewings – Puma kits are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Suwon’s kits were supplied by South Korean sportswear firm Zaicro last year after they ended their deal with Adidas the year before.