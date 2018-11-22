Thai League 1 champions Buriram United have been pooled into Group B of the AFC Champions League 2019 where they will renew their rivalry with South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors who knocked them out of the competition last season.

Buriram bowed out of the 2018 edition of the AFC Champions League in Round of 16 after suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat on aggregate against the K League side and will hope to take revenge against the Korean champions.

The @TheAFCCL draw is almost upon us! But before that let’s relive some of the magical moments from last season.#ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/WHhGPnB3vj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 22, 2018

They will also have the company of the runners-up from Japan’s J.League and China’s Chinese Super League in the group stages of this season’s continental competition.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim who are making their debut in the group stages of the AFC Champions League this season have been handed a relatively easier draw.

The #ACL2019 Group Stage draw results. Who will be crowned the kings of Asia? pic.twitter.com/pTUnvRgKel — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) November 22, 2018

They will face the third-placed team from South Korea as well as teams coming through two playoffs from the East Zone in the championship giving them a fighting chance to make it out of the group stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, Group H of the East Zone has come up with an interesting combination which sees Australia A-League champions Sydney FC, J.League champions Kawasaki Frontale and Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG pooled together with another team coming through the playoffs.

Over to the West Zone, Group C can be indeed described as one of the most competitive in the tournament this season as Qatar Stars League champion Al Duhail SC, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and UAE Pro League’s Al Ain FC are joined by Iranian giants Esteghlal FC.

2018 AFC Champions League runners-up Persepolis FC, also of Iran, are grouped with Al Sadd SC of Qatar and Al Ahli Saudi SC of Saudi Arabia as well as a playoff qualifier.

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019 DRAW

Group A

Al Wasl FC (UAE)

Al Zawraa Club (Iraq)

Winner of Playoff 4 (West)

Winner of Playoff 2 (West)

Group B

Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)

Al Wahda (UAE)

Uzbekistan 1

Winner of Playoff 3 (West)

Group C

Al Duhail (Qatar)

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Al Ain (UAE)

Esteghlal FC (Iran)

Group D

Persepolis FC (Iran)

Al Sadd SC (Qatar)

Al Ahli Saudi SC (Saudi Arabia)

Winner of Playoff 1 (West)

Group E

South Korea 3

Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia)

Winner of Playoff 4 (East)

Winner of Playoff 2 (East)

Group F

Guangzhou Evergrande FC (China)

South Korea 2

Melbourne Victory (Australia)

Winner of Playoff 3 (East)

Group G

Japan 2

China 2

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea)

Buriram United (Thailand)

Group H

Sydney FC (Australia)

Kawasaki Frontale (Japan)

Shanghai SIPG (China)

Winner of Playoff 1 (East)