AFC Champions League 2018: Persepolis given Fair Play award

In an otherwise dire night for the Iranian side, there was to be a little consolation for Persepolis. The AFC Champions League finalists did not come home empty-handed. Instead, they were given the AFC Fair-Play award.

The night did not end as many Persepolis fans had imagined. The Iranian club already had a tough task at hand- to come back from two goals down. And even though, they looked threatening at several moments, the Red Army couldn’t find that elusive goal.

As a result, the title went to Kashima Antlers, who had carried forward with them a two-goal lead from the first leg. The Antlers defended brilliantly on the night, keeping the Persepolis attackers at bay.

There was to be a mere consolation for the Red Army, however, as they were given the ‘Fair-Play’ award.

Persepolis ended the night with yet another record intact. The Iranian side finished the competition without a home reverse.

As a result, there were some minor achievements for the Persepolis’ fans to find solace in. However, they did see their side put up a spirited display only to fall just short of the target.