AFC Champions League 2018: Al Sadd’s Baghdad Bounedjah wins Golden Boot

With the 2018 edition of the AFC Champions League finally coming to a close, we can finally take a look at all the individual achievements for the season. One such accomplishment is the top-scorer award, which was given to Al Sadd’s Algerian striker, Baghdad Bounedjah.

Al Sadd’s brilliant run in the competition came to an abrupt end when they were beaten by Persepolis in the Semifinals. The Qatar club were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by the eventual finalists. However, there was still a silver lining for one of Al Sadd’s players – Baghdad Bounedjah – who finished the competition with 13 goals.

The Algerian forward, who has been with Al Sadd since 2015, opened his account in their first game itself. He scored a brace in what would eventually be a 2-1 win over Al Wasl.

Bounedjah’s superb run didn’t end there. In fact, the 26-year-old added yet another brace to his collection on matchday 2, a feat he would go on to repeat on three more occasions. He also scored in all of Al-Sadd’s knockout fixtures, adding six more goals to his tally.

🇩🇿 Baghdad Bounedjah in 2018/19 for club & country: 👕 15 games

⚽️ 22 goals ⭐️ Algeria’s best striker pic.twitter.com/1s69neHCZB — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) October 28, 2018

Ultimately, when Al Sadd exited, the Algerian striker had 13 goals to his name, four more than his closest competitor in the 2018 AFC Champions League.

The free-scoring forward has been a star turn for the Qatari side and has scored 58 times in just 44 appearances across all competitions since 2015. Here’s another personal trophy for his collection!