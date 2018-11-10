AFC Champions League 2018 Final: Persepolis FC vs Kashima Antlers, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In case you haven’t been paying close attention, the AFC Champions League final second leg takes off today in what is expected to be a monumental encounter between Persepolis FC and Kashima Antlers.

The first leg in Japan turned out to be one to remember for the home side, who emerged 2-0 victors thanks to goals from Leo Silva and in-form forward Serginho. Kashima Antlers couldn’t have asked for a better first leg result heading into this match today, and Persepolis have it all to do tonight if they are going to make history.

The Iranians have never reached an AFC Champions League final, and already have an uphill task ahead of them, but the team is one that runs on the support of their loyal fans, and will have a ton of it at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

They need goals however, and will be looking towards their strike force to give them an early advantage in order to reduce the two-goal deficit they find themselves with from the first leg. If you find yourself in the Southeast Asia region looking to watch this particular game, here is all you need to know:

When and where to watch, live stream, updates:

The match between Persepolis FC and Kashima Antlers will be played on Saturday, 10 Nov 2018 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran.

You can catch the action live with kick-off at 18:30 (06:30 PM) local time.

FOX Sports 3 will broadcast the match all across the Asia region. This includes Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei.

Fans in Iran can tune into Channel 3 and the beIN Sports network to watch the action take off.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

Follow all the live updates here.