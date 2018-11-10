J. League outfit Kashima Antlers travel to Tehran’s formidable Azadi Stadium to face Persepolis FC in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2018 final on Saturday.

The Japanese club have one hand on the trophy having won the first leg in Kashima 2-0 and if they can preserve that advantage at Tehran over the 90 minutes, they will become the sixth club from Japan to lift the most coveted trophy in Asia’s club football scene.

The triumph will guarantee that the AFC Champions League trophy returns to the Land of the Rising Sun for the second year in a row. It will also cement J. League’s position as the top domestic league in the continent ahead of the Chinese Super League and South Korea’s K League.

So, we take a look at the Japanese clubs who have found success in the AFC Champions League over the years.

5. Furukawa Electric FC (1986)

They might be playing in Japan’s second division these days with a new monicker JEF United Chiba FC, but Furukawa were the first club to bring the trophy to the country in 1986 in the competition’s old form — the Asian Club Championship.

The club owned by the East Japan Railway Company and electronics giants Furukawa Electric were a force to reckon with in their heydays between 1960s and 80s, but have gone on a downward spiral since the turn of the new decade.

However, one of their most memorable year in their history was 1986 when they were crowned Asian champions. They played the qualifiers of the competition in Kuala Lumpur where they defeated both Selangor FC and Macau’s Hap Kuan to make the tournament mains in Saudi Arabia.

They were joined by Al Hilal from the host nation, China’s Liaoning FC and Iraq’s Al Talaba in a round-robin league. But the Furukawa recorded emphatic win over all three opponents to give Japan a first taste of success in the continental contest.

4. Yomiuri FC (1987 vs Al Hilal)

But it wasn’t long before they got hold of the trophy once again. In the very next year, Furukawa’s local rivals Yomiuri FC returned the trophy to Japan and were fortunate enough to do so even without playing a final! They made it out of the semifinal Group B featuring Malaysia’s Federal Territory, Kuwait’s Kazma SC and China’s August 1 Football Team, but did not have an opponent in the final to play against.

Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian opposition who were to challenge Yomiuri, could not field a full team as their players were called up to the Saudi national camp clashing with the date of the final. And the Japanese club were awarded a walkover! Yomirui are one of the most successful teams in Japanese football history having won 25 league titles, but these days, they are known as Tokyo Verdy and plies in the country’s second tier.

3. Jubilo Iwata (1999 vs Esteghlal)

Japan had to wait over a decade to win another Asian crown as it came in 1999 and this will be one victory that Kashima Antlers will look to take inspiration from ahead of their final against Persepolis. Jubilo Iwata were the club to bring a third Asian Club Championship title to Japan and to do it, they overcame Iran’s Esteghlal FC 2-1 in a final held at the Azadi Stadium!

Jubilo also reached the final of the tournament in 2000 and 2001, but had to settle for runners-up spots both the times. The club owned by the Yamaha Motor Company are still going strong in Japan, unlike the first two Asian champions from the country. The 2002 J. League champions were relegated in 2013, but bounced back in 2016 and finished a creditable 6th last season.

4. Urawa Red Diamonds (2007 vs Sepahan & 2017 vs Al Hilal)

In 2007, Urawa Red Diamonds became the fourth team from Japan to win the Asian title and the first to do so in the AFC Champions League era. In the final of the rechristened tournament’s fifth edition, the Reds defeated Iran’s Sepahan 3-1 on aggregate to lift the gong. The victory also enabled them to qualify for the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup hosted by Japan where they finished third.

On the 10th anniversary of that triumph, Urawa won their second AFC Champions League title and became the first club from Japan to become Asian champions on more than one occasion. In 2017 final, it was once again Saudi’s Al Hilal who were the opponents for the Japan club, but Brazilian Rafael Silva’s 88th minute goal in the second leg helped the Reds record a narrow 2-1 win on aggregate over the Saudis.

5. Gamba Osaka (2008)

Between Urawa’s two triumphs, Gamba Osaka won the AFC Champions League trophy in 2008 and they won it in grand fashion after thrashing A-League side Adelaide United 5-0 over two legs. Gamba killed the game in the first leg held at Osaka itself as they recorded a 3-0 victory but a brace from Brazilian Lucas Severino piled misery on the Australians!

They also managed a third-place finish in the FIFA Club World Cup that year that was won by Manchester United. The club owned by multinational electronics giants Panasonic most recently won the J. League title in 2014 and were the runners-up the following year.